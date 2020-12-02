Yinka Ilori

Ere Cushion

£75.00

The ERE cushion cover uses a jacquard technique which allows us to weave these intricate, abstract patterns into the cotton fabric itself, giving a soft, luxurious texture while also being extremely hard-wearing. Please note this is cushion cover only. Recommended pillow insert is 55x55cm. Jacquared cotton cushion cover with zip fastening 47x47cm without cushion filling Wash at 30 degrees Made in Portugal Please note that our ERE cushion will be in our studio by 15th December at the latest, so this may affect when it arrives to you! We will do our best to ship this out to you as soon as we receive it. Thank you for your support and understanding.