Scrub Daddy

Eraser Sponge (2 Pack)

$8.95

Buy Now Review It

Durable Cleaning Sponge - Specially formulated to last ten times longer than ordinary melamine erasers and kitchen sponges! 1 pad can tackle an entire house full of jobs like cleaning baseboards, door frames, handrails, white sneaker gums, and unpainted walls. Water Activated - Dampen the PowErase side with warm water to spot clean. Easily remove marks, scuffs, and fingerprints from hard surfaces. A blend of FlexTexture Gems adds scrubbing power to this powerful dish sponge. Unlike common kitchen sponge products, there is no need to use any cleaning or soap products with Eraser Daddy. Dual Sided - The FlexTexture side adds durability and is great for removing abrasive surface debris first, which helps to preserve the eraser. Use the FlexTexture side to swipe off debris, then flip over and watch the PowErase material remove those stubborn scuff marks, water marks, and even crayon. For convenience, Eraser Daddy fits into most sponge holder products. Ergonomic - The shape of Eraser Daddy 10x is designed for a comfortable fit in your hand allowing you to reach those corners, drains, and baseboards normal melamine sponges for dishes and erasers can't reach. Clean in Color - Vibrant shades make color-coding cleaning jobs easier. Use one color for the bathroom scrubber and one for the kitchen duties to prevent any spread of grime and dirt.