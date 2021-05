Solimo

Epsom Salt Soak

$5.96

Buy Now Review It

One resealable 8-pound bag of Solimo Epsom Salt, Magnesium Sulfate U.S.P. Use as a relaxing soaking aid in the bath, or as a digestive aid for relief of occasional constipation. Read packaging directions for use instructions Satisfaction Guarantee: We're proud of our products. If you aren't satisfied, we'll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand