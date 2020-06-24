Tula

Epiphyllum Anguliger

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tula

Epiphyllum anguliger is a night blooming epiphytic cactus that naturally grows clinging to the limbs and trunks of trees. An oddity in the cactus family, it is native to rainforest conditions, meaning it loves high humidity and more frequent watering. Keep an eye out for large pink or white, fragrant, night-blooming flowers in the fall which only last one night so be sure to stay home for the show.