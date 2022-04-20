LELO

Enigma

ENIGMA™ is a luxurious dual action sonic massager designed to titillate both the entire clitoris - its visible and invisible parts - and G-spot, for an orgasm so intense you’ll think you’ve left this planet. Featuring the best of sonic waves on the exterior of the clitoris and gentle pulsations of the internal arm within your body, ENIGMA™ flutters in all the right places for an orgasm you won’t forget. With an option for both kinds of stimulation, ENIGMA™ offers you access to both kinds of climax. It’s made for the explorers ready to dive into the pleasures that are yet to be discovered.