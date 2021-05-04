AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE

This fast-growing climber is easy to care for, and looks great either hanging or dangling its vines from a shelf, in containers and hanging baskets, or can be sheared and trained as Topiary. English Ivy are admired for their ability to pull harmful gases out of the air and into their leaves and roots. The foliage of Baltic English Ivy is slightly smaller and more compact than traditional English Ivy, shipping in cold weather can cause damage to live plants. The most important part of indoor ivy plant care is light. All true ivies need bright, indirect light. Beautiful as a ground cover or a houseplant, English Ivy is a classically elegant choice that is also excellent for removing harmful chemicals found in the home. It can grow in full shade to full sun. Can be trained into shapes, & with proper care, It is likely to survive for several years.