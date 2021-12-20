United States
Kwiat
Engagement Ring With A Radiant Yellow Diamond And Side Stones
$4950.00
At Kwiat
Every Kwiat engagement ring is handcrafted for the specific diamond it holds, creating a balanced, harmonious expression of pure elegance. Here, a stunning radiant-cut fancy yellow diamond is flanked by brilliant-cut trapezoid side stones. Like all Kwiat diamonds, these are cut to the world’s highest standards, exceeding even those of the GIA. Master designers engineered this platinum and 18k yellow gold engagement ring to be open and airy, which allows maximum light to enter the diamonds, enhancing their brilliance. Style # F-17603RY-0-DIA-PT8Y Metal Platinum and 18K Yellow Gold Diamond Color FG Diamond Clarity VVS1-SI1 Ring Setting Side Stones
