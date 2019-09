This Works

Energy Bank Sun Flash

Infused with multi-vitamins and powered by caffeine, This Works Energy Bank Sun Flash gives your skin a much-needed boost of energy coupled with a shot of natural color. The tinted formula powers up your daily skin care routine by delivering a healthy glow with anti-aging benefits. Key Benefits: Chicory root repairs and protects skin. Vitamins C and E provide antioxidant protection. Hyaluronic acid plumps up skin. Caramel extract delivers a healthy glow.