Speedo

Endurance+ Shirred Tank Onepiece Swimsuit

$88.00 $48.96

Buy Now Review It

Speedo equals better fit, performance, quality, and innovation. The endurance shirred tank has our exclusive hydro bra construction with oval shaped removable cups and provides underwire like support without the discomfort. It features core compression with a 32% spandex mesh fabric liner to provide a more slimming mid section. Made of our exclusive endurance chlorine resistant fabric to last 20 times longer than ordinary spandex, it also has our four way stretch technology for a body hugging fit and softer feel. The side shirring and moderate cut offers just the right amount of coverage for a bit more modest consumer. The suit is ideal for water aerobics, lap swimming, or while sunning poolside or at the beach. Look and feel your best in or out of the water, while you play, train or win in speedo, the choice of champions