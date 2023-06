Roxanne Assoulin

Endless Summer Happy Camper Bracelet Bunch

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Set of 3 'Endless Summer' lettering Elastic string Multi-colored seed beads Imported, China Style #RASSO30310 A stackable and completely charming set of 3 Roxanne Assoulin bracelets, featuring a mix of rainbow-colored beads and 'Endless Summer' lettering.