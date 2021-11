Vosges

Enchanted Collection

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vosges

Our best and beloved truffles inspired by Katrina’s travels around the world create this limited-edition collection. Our proprietary blend of chocolate, spices, herbs, roots and botanicals are sourced for their superior qualities. The truffle collection includes an enclosure book with guided tasting notes, ingredient sourcing details and experiential truffle stories. *Highly Perishable Collection.