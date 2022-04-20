Wayfair

Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Pillow

This hypoallergenic pillow is designed to form the contours of your head for customized comfort. It's filled with shredded memory foam that can be fluffed and shaped to accommodate your preferences. Gel memory foam encases the pillow to create a smooth sleep surface. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and ventilated with cooling technology. Crafted of 100% cotton with a 250-thread count, the clean white pillow cover features a convenient zipper closure, letting you easily remove it to wash.