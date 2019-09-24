A super-sparkling, high-shine lip gloss in covetable shades with lasting brilliance, dressed in special, limited-edition packaging for Pride 2019.What Else You Need to Know: Enamored Dazzling Gloss Lip Lacquer lip gloss delivers maximum color with ultra-brilliant shimmer and shine. The unique formula creates a glitzy look that feels cushiony on the lips, not gritty or sticky. Combined with the Triple Shine Complex™, a blend of high-performance ingredients that creates an optical plumping look, this multi-chromatic collection creates eye-catching dimension and shine like 30 coats of lacquer.Sephora is donating $1 from the sale of this product to support LGBTQ organizations.**June 2019 sales only. Donation made via Sephora Stands Charitable Fund managed by the Tides Foundation. For fund info, visit SephoraStands.com/Giving.