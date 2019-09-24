Search
Products fromShopBeautyNails
Marc Jacobs Beauty

Enamored Hi-shine Nail Lacquer In Glow Business

$18.00
At Net-A-Porter
Instructions for use: Starting from the center of your nail, apply a fine coat from the bed to the tip Add a second layer for a high-shine, opaque finish 13ml/ 0.43fl.oz. Made in the UK
Featured in 1 story
This Is The Perfect Nail Polish For Your Wedding
by Megan Decker