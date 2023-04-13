Le Creuset

Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

$300.00 $239.95

This versatile size is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals The wide base is great for browning meats on the stovetop before slow braising or roasting in the oven and sloped sides facilitate stirring Colorful exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking Sand-colored interior enamel has a smooth finish that promotes caramelization, prevents sticking and resists stains Dome-shaped lid locks in flavor by promoting continuous circulation of heat and moisture The Le Creuset Sauteuse is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Long recognized for its strength and durability, cast iron is the prime material for slow-cooking, braising and roasting, thanks to its ability to maintain even and consistent heat. The enameled oven needs no seasoning, and it’s suitable for both stovetop and oven use.