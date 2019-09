Empire

Empire Girls Shield Design Sterling Brush

This empire girls shield design brush and comb set makes the perfect baby gift or keepsake. Made of luxurious sterling, this set comes in a gift box and is also engravable. Brush measures 5-3/4 inches long and-1 5/8 inches wide. Polish your silver once or twice a year, whether or not it has been used regularly. Hand-Wash and dry immediately with a chamois or soft cotton cloth to avoid spotting.