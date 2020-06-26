Monoprice

Emperor 25 Cooler

$102.99 $92.69

Buy Now Review It

At Monoprice

From cracked corners to caved-in lids, ordinary coolers can't handle a life of adventure. The Pure Outdoor™ Emperor Coolers are anything but ordinary and are built to take the abuse that comes with the way you play. Built with extra-thick walls, the main body and lid are each manufactured using pressure-injected, commercial-grade polyurethane foam in a stress-free, low-pressure rotomold. Each cooler features slots on each side for tie-down straps to keep your cooler from sliding around in the back of your truck or boat. The coolers pack additional touches that set them apart from the competition, including steel-reinforced, lockable corners, an extra thick rubber seal, and a convenient bottle opener!