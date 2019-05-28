Tom Ford Beauty

Emotionproof Concealer

£42.00

Full-coverage. Transfer-proof. Waterproof. Emotionproof Concealer creates a full-coverage, camera-ready complexion with waterproof wear. Perfect for hiding dark circles and noticeable imperfections, the comfortable and drama-free formula is extremely long-wearing and even helps cover tattoos while maintaining a naturally radiant finish. Waterproof, transfer-proof, sweat and humidity-resistant and designed to stay put, the Emotionproof formula in an inclusive shade range is truly ready for any situation.