Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
NSR
Emma Floral Print Ruffle Dress
$88.00
$39.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Sweetly romantic, this floral-print dress is topped by a blouson bodice, finished with a flared skirt and detailed with just-right ruffles and smocking.
More from NSR
NSR
Ruby Floral Tiered Dress
BUY
$49.97
$95.00
Nordstrom Rack
NSR
Sara Strapless Smocked Midi Dress
BUY
$14.99
$49.97
Nordstrom Rack
NSR
Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
BUY
$52.97
$100.00
Nordstrom Rack
NSR
Lily Smocked Front Midi Dress
BUY
$25.29
$80.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted