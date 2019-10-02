Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Wolf Circus
Emeile Ring In Gold
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wolf Circus
14k gold plated bronze ring Made with recycled metals Available in size 5-8
Need a few alternatives?
Aurate
Signet Ring
$220.00
from
Aurate
BUY
Daniel Wellington
Classic Ring
$39.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
Suzanne Kalan
Classic Stacker Ring
$1400.00
from
Suzanne Kalan
BUY
Mejuri
Pavé Evil Eye Ring
$150.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
More from Wolf Circus
Wolf Circus
Paisley Signet Ring
$113.48
$45.39
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
Wolf Circus
Amourette Necklace
$185.00
from
Wolf Circus
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Wolf Circus
Amourette Pendant Necklace
$150.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Rings
Mejuri
Slim Signet Ring
$160.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Mood Ring
£85.00
from
Kate Spade New York
BUY
Erica Weiner
Ouroboros Ring
$375.00
from
Erica Weiner
BUY
Kathryn Bentley
Enamel Ouroboros Ring
$1600.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted