Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Vyshyto
Embroidered Llama T-shirt
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Etsy
All embroidery is done by hand in 100% French cotton thread. T-shirts are 100% cotton and of a superior quality! The shirts are very soft and comfortable. They wear and wash nicely.
Need a few alternatives?
Carhartt
Workwear Pocket Henley Shirt
C$37.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Reformation
Aimee Top
$128.00
$89.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Isabel Marant Étoile
Valda Ruffled Cotton-voile Blouse
£240.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Gucci
Bow-detailed Draped Silk-blend Satin Blouse
£1350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Tops
Carhartt
Workwear Pocket Henley Shirt
C$37.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Reformation
Aimee Top
$128.00
$89.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Isabel Marant Étoile
Valda Ruffled Cotton-voile Blouse
£240.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Gucci
Bow-detailed Draped Silk-blend Satin Blouse
£1350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted