Cacique
Embroidered Lined Balconette Merrywidow
$64.95
At Lane Bryant
Overview REVIEWS A merrywidow in spot mesh with floral embroidery detail. Crisscross strappy embellishment along the front. Satin adjustable straps. Boning along each side for a slimming silhouette. Hook-and-eye closure at back. Removable, adjustable garters for thigh highs. Panties and thigh highs not included. Item Number #366083 Imported Plus Size Lingerie Cacique Intimates Hand Wash 85% Nylon/15% Spandex