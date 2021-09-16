English Factory

Embroidered Knit Cardigan

$70.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight brushed shaker knit V neckline and long sleeves Ribbed edges Embroidered flower pattern Button placket Shell: 65% acrylic/25% nylon/10% polyester Hand wash Imported, China Style #EFACT30572 An extremely sweet way to do a layered look, this ENGLISH FACTORY cardigan is crafted in a soft pink knit and finished with floral embroidery. Pop it on over anything from simple tees and tanks to the label's matching knit camisole.