Marshall

Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$149.99

Buy Now Review It

Rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Emberton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. By separating out the spatial content of stereo recordings, Emberton produces a sound much larger than its size and outperforms most speakers in its class. 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its compact size and rugged durability make it perfect to take with you. Emberton can be quickly charged, with 20 minutes giving it a playtime of 5 hours.