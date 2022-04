Cinq à Sept

Elza Crepe Blazer

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

cinq a sept "Elza" crepe blazer with self-tie cuffs Approx. 27"L from shoulder to hem Peak lapels; one-button front 3/4 sleeves Side flap pockets Vented back Triacetate/polyester Lining: Polyester/spandex