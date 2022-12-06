Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Moisturising For Dehydrated Hair
£12.99
£6.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum
BUY
£6.50
£12.99
Boots
Bumble and bumble
Pret-a-powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist
BUY
$47.00
Mecca
Silke London
Heatless Curler
BUY
$91.35
Revolve
GHD
Ghdplatinum+ Styler 1'' Flat Iron
BUY
$195.30
$279.00
Ulta
More from L’Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum
BUY
£6.50
£12.99
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Hyaluronic Conditioner
BUY
£1.12
£2.25
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo
BUY
£3.50
£7.00
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
Mascara Lash Clash
BUY
£29.00
LookFantastic
More from Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Serum
BUY
£6.50
£12.99
Boots
Trevor Sorbie
Colour Protect Shampoo
BUY
£6.99
Boots
Pantene
Lift & Volume Sulphate Free Shampoo With Biotin
BUY
£5.49
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Hyaluronic Conditioner
BUY
£1.12
£2.25
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted