Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Dream Lengths Air Volume Cleansing Dry Shampoo
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Dream Lengths Air Volume Cleansing Dry Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
Shop Olaplex
BUY
$50.00
Adore Beauty
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
BUY
$24.00
ASOS
Briogeo
Briogeo Scalp Revival
BUY
$64.00
Mecca Cosmetica
dpHUE
Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
BUY
$50.94
Adore Beauty
More from L’Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Dream Lengths Air Volume Cleansing Dry Shampoo
BUY
£4.99
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Skin Paradise Face Cream 30ml
BUY
$27.95
Adore Beauty
L'Oreal Paris
Hyaluronic Acid Serum Revitalift Filler
BUY
£10.93
£24.99
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
BUY
$7.18
$8.97
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Olaplex
Shop Olaplex
BUY
$50.00
Adore Beauty
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
BUY
$24.00
ASOS
Briogeo
Briogeo Scalp Revival
BUY
$64.00
Mecca Cosmetica
dpHUE
Dphue Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse
BUY
$50.94
Adore Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted