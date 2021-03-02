Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Dream Lengths Air Volume Cleansing Dry Shampoo
£4.99
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Elvive Dream Lengths Air Volume Cleansing Dry Shampoo
Need a few alternatives?
Camille Rose Naturals
Clean Rinse
BUY
£13.99
Naturalistic Products
Clairol
Shimmer Lights Original Shampoo Blonde & Silver 8 Oz.
BUY
$9.29
Amazon
Neutrogena
T/gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula
BUY
$8.13
Amazon
Sachajuan
Scalp Shampoo
BUY
$28.00
Amazon
More from L’Oreal Paris
L'Oreal Paris
Age Perfect Creamy Concealer
BUY
£14.18
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris
Air Volume Mega Mascara
BUY
£8.99
£10.99
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
BUY
£16.66
£24.99
Boots
L'Oreal Paris
Sublime Bronze Hydrating Self-tanning Water Mousse
BUY
$11.99
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Van Clarke
Lifesaver
BUY
€62.98
Michael Van Clarke
GHD
Sèche-cheveux Professionnel Helios™ Noir
BUY
€189.00
GHD
Aquis
Serviette Séchante Lisse Luxe Hair Towel
BUY
€29.90
Sephora
Michael Van Clarke
Peigne 3 More Inches Safety Comb
BUY
€19.95
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted