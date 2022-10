Faithfull the Brand

Elva Cotton-poplin Shorts

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Every summer wardrobe needs a fun pair of shorts - let Faithfull the Brand's 'Elva' style be yours. They're made from crisp OEKO-TEX®-certified cotton-poplin in vibrant bright-pink hue and have a comfortable elasticated waist. Wear yours with the matching shirt and a bucket hat.