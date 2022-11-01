United States
J.Crew
Eloise Sweater-blazer
$158.00$94.50
At J.Crew
Product Details Introducing our new favorite fall layering piece: the Eloise sweater-blazer —our drapey-est one yet(!) with a slightly shorter length. It's crafted in a lighter-weight cotton blend (so it's perfect for wearing on its own or underneath jackets when the weather starts to get cooler) and features an easy fit with a polished lapel and patch pockets. Cotton/poly/merino wool. Dry clean. Import. Select stores. Item BA552.