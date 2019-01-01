Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Farrow

Elodie Tie Dye Dress

$108.00$42.99
At Need Supply
Exclusive to Need Supply Co. Relaxed summer dress from Farrow. Pastel tie dye pattern on soft lightweight material. Scoop neck. Thin straps. Slips on. Drawcord waist. Rounded front pockets. Straight skirt with back slit. Lined. Mid-calf length.
Featured in 1 story
29 Summer Dresses Under $125 To Show Off In
by Ray Lowe