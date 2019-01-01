Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesHats
rag & bone

Ellis Bucket Hat

$150.00
At Barneys New York
Rag & Bone's Ellis bucket hat is crafted of navy and cream gingham twill. This style is classically styled with a flat crown and ventilating eyelets at the sides.
Featured in 1 story
Fashion Month Trends You Can Actually Buy Now
by Alyssa Coscarelli