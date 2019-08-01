Drew Barrymore Flower Kids

Ellie On A Ball

$99.00

Put on your dancing shoes and join in with the Ellie on a Ball Wall Art by Drew Barrymore Flower Kids. This playful elephant is bright blue and carefully balancing on top of a colorful ball while dancing. The ballerina takes up much of the white background and is framed in a sleek white polystyrene frame. The canvas print is finished off with a gel coat. With a d-ring already installed, this piece comes ready to hang. Complete the look with other items from the exclusive Drew Barrymore Flower Kids collection. Drew Barrymore Flower Kids helps you create kid-friendly spaces fit to inspire imagination and foster creativity. A mix of vibrant colors and lively prints results in an eclectic and welcoming look and feel. Durable, low-profile designs give your little one the freedom to explore. Inspired by Drew’s desire to create a safe, happy environment for her own children, this collection offers everything you need for a care-free space your child will adore.