A natural baroque pearl suspends delicately from it's hand-polished counterpart. This earring top was created from the prettiest elongated pearl that designer Corrine selected. It was hand-cast in metal, hollowed out for lightweight wearability and plated in rhodium. The marriage of metal and pearl is a match worth writing home about. No two baroque pearls are ever exactly alike - and that's why we love them. :) Rhodium plating over brass, hypoallergenic posts Freshwater pearl, hand-cast & polished forms 0.4" width, 2" drop Style: E241 Made with love in Toronto, Canada All BIKO earrings come with our secure, custom branded backings