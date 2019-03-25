Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
The East Order
Elle Mini Dress
£125.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Angelic vibes. Fit-and-flare mini dress with smocked bodice, blouson sleeve and elastic waistband and sleeve cuff.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
H&M
Bib Overall Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
AYR
The Neat-o
$275.00
from
AYR
BUY
DETAILS
Alexa Chung for AG
The Gillian Denim Mini Dress
$275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Petaluma Fit N Flare Slip
$88.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from The East Order
DETAILS
The East Order
Mahlia Plaid Button-front Mini Dress
$179.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
The East Order
Elfie Knit Top
$100.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted