United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Ella + Mila
Ella+mila Mommy Nail Polish Collection – 0.45 Fl Oz
$12.89
At Target
Flaunting a perfect manicure every day won't be hard with this Nail Polish Collection from ella+mila. With rich pigmentation and a smooth finish, the nail polish gives your fingernails a beautiful look whether it's a soft sheer or a bold pop of color. In addition, ella+mila's 17-free formulation offers a healthier alternative for DIY manis: beauty without the compromise. With its creamy application and quick-dry formulation, you will have salon quality nails at home. Use ella+mila's Nail Care products for optimal results.
Need a few alternatives?
OPI
Opi Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, Natural Origin, Cruelty-free Nail Lacque...
$11.49$12.49Amazon
Tenoverten
Tenoverten - Natural Nail Color | Clean, Natural, Non-toxic Nail Care (0.45 F...
$14.00$31.11Amazon
More from Nails
OPI
Opi Nature Strong Vegan Nail Polish, Natural Origin, Cruelty-free Nail Lacque...
$11.49$12.49Amazon