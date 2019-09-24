Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Artis
Elite Oval 8
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Artis
The Oval 8 fibre bundle is about the size and shape of your cheek. It quickly and seamlessly applies and blends foundation and bronzer to larger areas of the face and décolletage.
Featured in 1 story
How To Nail "No-Makeup" Makeup Like Alicia Keys
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Beautycounter
Cosmetics Brush Collection
$110.00
from
Beautycounter
BUY
Antonym
Foundation Brush
$22.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Pro Shader Brush #18
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Beautyblender
Two.bb.clean
$45.00
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Artis
Elite Mirror 3 Brush Set (3 Piece)
$110.00
$82.50
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Artis
The Elite Black Finish Collection ($138.50 Value)
$95.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Artis
Elite Smoke Oval 6
$60.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Artis
The First Lady
$300.00
from
Artis
BUY
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
You might not be familiar with the name Harper Watters, but you've probably seen one of his viral videos. Maybe the one where the professional ballet
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plans
by
Samantha Sasso
