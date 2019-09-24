Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Artis

Elite Oval 8

$70.00
At Artis
The Oval 8 fibre bundle is about the size and shape of your cheek. It quickly and seamlessly applies and blends foundation and bronzer to larger areas of the face and décolletage.
Featured in 1 story
How To Nail "No-Makeup" Makeup Like Alicia Keys
by Erika Stalder