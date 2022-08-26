Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Kendra Scott
Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
$65.00
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Elisa Pendant 14k Gold-plated Necklace
BUY
$68.00
Amazon
Kendra Scott
Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
BUY
$50.00
Nordstrom
promoted
Kendra Scott
Herringbone Chain Necklace In 18k Gold Vermeil
BUY
$148.50
$198.00
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Sun & Moon Charm
BUY
$78.00
Kendra Scott
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted