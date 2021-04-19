Anthropologie

Eliora Off-the-shoulder Maxi Dress

$188.00

Style No. 4130647160064; Color Code: 072 Graceful and oh-so-sweet, this sweeping number is sure to have you swooning for spring. Its delicate florals and off-the-shoulder silhouette make a lovely match for go to wedges and slides. Viscose Off-the-shoulder styling Removable belt Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 50.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Petite falls 46.5" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Plus falls 51.75" from shoulder; hem hits below the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"