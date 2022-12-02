Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Solace London
Elina Off-shoulder Mini Dress
£56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Front Row
Need a few alternatives?
Balmain
Button-detail High-heel Boots
BUY
$623.00
$1450.00
Farfetch
Bobbies
Hisaé Boot
BUY
£300.00
Bobbies
Solace London
Elina Off-shoulder Mini Dress
BUY
£56.00
Front Row
River Island
Wedge Platform Ankle Boots
BUY
£60.00
River Island
More from Solace London
Solace London
Lavinia Maxi Dress Cream
BUY
£490.00
Solace London
Solace London
Dania Ribbed-knit Sweater
BUY
£320.00
Net-A-Porter
Solace London
One-sleeve Stretch-crepe Gown
BUY
$405.00
Net-A-Porter
Solace London
Solace London Nadia One-shoulder Stretch-crepe Gown
BUY
£175.00
£350.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Boots
Balmain
Button-detail High-heel Boots
BUY
$623.00
$1450.00
Farfetch
Bobbies
Hisaé Boot
BUY
£300.00
Bobbies
Solace London
Elina Off-shoulder Mini Dress
BUY
£56.00
Front Row
River Island
Wedge Platform Ankle Boots
BUY
£60.00
River Island
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted