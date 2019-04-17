Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
AllSaints
Eli Sweater
$135.00
$67.00
Buy Now
Review It
At AllSaints
Casual days and wild nights - the Eli Sweater is perfect. Shaped to a flattering slim fit with feminine frilled accents.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Madewell
Suede Ny Pullover
$98.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Crewneck Leopard-print Shell Top
$255.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Nasty Gal
Glamorous Grayed Out Sweater Tunic
$128.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
DETAILS
Markus Lupfer
Felix Sequin Cat Sweater
$410.00
from
BUY
More from AllSaints
DETAILS
AllSaints
Balfern Leather Biker Jacket
£318.00
from
AllSaints
BUY
DETAILS
AllSaints
Hearts Silk Skinny Scarf
£44.00
from
AllSaints
BUY
DETAILS
AllSaints
Aleida Long Sleeve Blazer, Black
£128.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
DETAILS
AllSaints
Captain Leather Small Bucket Bag
$248.00
$173.00
from
AllSaints
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted