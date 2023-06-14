Bronx & Banco | Free People

Style No. 82178385; Color Code: 012 So chic crochet dress featured in an A-line silhouette and maxi-length with an exaggerated side-slit and scalloped trim. Fit: Slim-fitting, maxi-length Features: Crochet fabrication, partially lined, scalloped trim, strapless silhouette, exaggerated side-slit, floor-sweeping A-line hem, back-zip closure Why We <3 It: This beautiful maxi can be worn as a stunning vacay look or for your next formal occasion. Care/Import Dry Clean Only Import