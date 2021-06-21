Cuisinart

Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor, Silver

$185.00 $99.95

350 watts for powerful food prep performance 8-Cup work bowl with measurement markings Reversible shredding and slicing discs - medium to fine Integrated feed tube to add ingredients during processing. Dimensions : 7.60 L x 9.58 W x 15.19 H inches Easy-To-Clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe;Bisphenol A(BPA) free Product Description This Cuisinart food processor is designed to perform just about any food prep task a recipe calls for. It's big enough to chop ingredients for a party-sized portion of salsa, and powerful enough to turn a full work bowl of veggies into healthy pureed soups in seconds. Rubberized touch pad controls, and reversible shredding and slicing discs make this food processor a favorite of creative home cooks!; Cuisinart elemental 8 cup food processor, white. Brand Story By Cuisinart