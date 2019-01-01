Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Quip
Electric Starter Set In Metal
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Quip
Each starter set includes a sonic vibrating electric toothbrush with timer mode, a handy holder that stands, and optional anti-cavity mint toothpaste.
Need a few alternatives?
Cold Spring Apothecary
Apothecary Bath Ensemble
$68.00
$23.00
from
Izola
BUY
Furbish Studio
White Opal Soap Rock
$12.00
from
Furbish Studio
BUY
Howkapow
Pillbox Bathroom Cabinet
$117.72
from
Howkapow
BUY
Izola
Bamboo Peva Shower Curtain
$28.00
$12.50
from
Izola
BUY
More from Quip
Quip
Electric Starter Set
$25.00
from
Quip
BUY
Quip
Electric Starter Set
$25.00
from
Quip
BUY
Quip
Electric Toothbrush
$25.00
from
Quip
BUY
Quip
Electric Set
$45.00
from
Quip
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted