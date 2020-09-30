Ovente

Electric Hot Water Portable Glass Kettle With Filter

$19.70

COMBINING STYLE & DURABILITY – Taking the #1 spot from our best-selling products, the Ovente KG83 Kettle Series is loved by our customers across the USA for its aesthetics, durability, and functionality. It has a halo of blue LED lights that illuminate the pot when it’s in use, and it’s made with heat-tempered, stain-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel to last long FOR THOSE WHO NEED IT FAST – Need a quick sip of coffee before you head to work? This electric kettle operates on 1100W (120V) and boils a full 1.5L pot of water in 7 minutes or less! It is 50% more efficient than traditional stovetops in reducing your daily electricity use ECO-FRIENDLY – Save yourself from the health-associated risks of ingesting harmful chemicals that come from a kettle’s loose BPA particles. This fast-heating cordless boiler is BPA-free, and its heating element is concealed. You’ll be sure that what you’ll get is a clean drinking water that’s safe for you and your kids FIRE-SAFE – This one is equipped with auto shut-off feature and boil-dry protection technology: It shuts off on its own when the pot has reached its boiling temperature and switches off the heating element when there is no water in the kettle LIMITED 2-YEAR WARRANTY – All Ovente kettles have a two- (2) year warranty period from the date of purchase from an authorized retailer. This warranty only covers defects in workmanship and materials. Please note that you have to provide proof of purchase to request for repair or replacement NOTE: Please refer to the user manual for trouble shooting steps