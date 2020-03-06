Stereo Vinyls

Elbow Patch Sweatshirts

$84.00 $64.60

Buy Now Review It

At W Concept

- Basic sweatshirt - 100% cotton material - Comfortable fit - Round neckline - Rib-knit neckline, hem and cuffs - Loose sized fit - Dropped shoulder - Logo embroidery at chest - Artwork graphic patch at elbows Measurements S - Shoulder width :20.8”, Chest width :22”, Sleeve length:22.9”, Length :26” M - Shoulder width :21.6”, Chest width :23”, Sleeve length:23.4”, Length :26.6” L - Shoulder width :22.4”, Chest width :24”, Sleeve length:23.9”, Length :27.1” * Model Info - Fitting size:L Composition & Care - Outshell :100%cotton - Dry cleaning / Hand-wash cold - Please check the care label. Designer - Made in Korea - By STEREO VINYLS - Style#:300877956