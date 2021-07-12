Mango

Elastic Panel Linen Dress

Description Committed Collection. Linen mix. Flared design. Midi design. Straight neck. Elastic panel. Thin strap. Knot adjustable straps. Frill on the bottom. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 55% linen,45% viscose