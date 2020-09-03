Manduka

Eko® Lite Yoga Mat 4mm

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Manduka

• 5.0 lbs; 71" x 24”; 4 mm thick • Developed by yoga teachers over 4 years. • Most durable natural rubber yoga mat on the market. • No PVC or harmful plasticizers. • Made from biodegradable, non-Amazon harvested, natural tree rubber with non-toxic foaming agents and non-AZO dyes. • 99% latex free. • All post-industrial scrap is thoughtfully collected and utilized in the production of other materials creating a zero waste manufacturing process. For further details, please feel free to visit our FAQ page.