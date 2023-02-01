Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
54 Thrones
Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty Butter
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
54 Thrones
Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty Butter
BUY
$24.00
Nordstrom
Tropic
Body Smooth Refreshing Polish
BUY
£24.00
Tropic
Kora Organics
Invigorating Body Scrub
BUY
$80.00
Adore Beauty
Look Fantastic
Valentine’s Day ‘be Mine’ Limited Edition Beauty Box
BUY
£55.00
Look Fantastic
More from 54 Thrones
54 Thrones
Beldi Moroccan Body Mask
BUY
£36.00
Candour Beauty
54 Thrones
Beldi Moroccan Body Mask
BUY
$42.00
54 Thrones
54 Thrones
Osun African Beauty Water
BUY
$42.00
54 Thrones
More from Body Care
54 Thrones
Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty Butter
BUY
$24.00
Nordstrom
Tropic
Body Smooth Refreshing Polish
BUY
£24.00
Tropic
Kora Organics
Invigorating Body Scrub
BUY
$80.00
Adore Beauty
Look Fantastic
Valentine’s Day ‘be Mine’ Limited Edition Beauty Box
BUY
£55.00
Look Fantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted