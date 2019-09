The Row

Egon Leather Sandals

The Row is a label synonymous with contemporary luxury and sophistication – a vision encapsulated by the simplicity of these burgundy leather Egon sandals. They're made in Italy with ruched straps and silver-tone metal accents, then finished with a moulded black leather insole. Play with proportion by wearing them with an oversized kaftan dress and wide-leg trousers.